You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi discusses coronavirus with Trump: state media

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 12:08 PM

nz_xitrump_070255.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak, emphasising that China has "spared no effort in fighting the epidemic", state media reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak and urged Washington to respond "reasonably" to the epidemic, state media reported.

Mr Xi told Mr Trump on the phone that China was "fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic", and that "the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The viral outbreak, which is believed to have originated in central China late last year, has now infected at least 31,000 people and caused 636 deaths, mostly within China.

Local governments across China have locked down cities of tens of millions of people in response to the crisis, while global panic has risen over the more than 240 cases that have emerged in two dozen countries.

Mr Xi's comments come hours after the death of a whistleblower doctor, punished for sharing information about the virus, prompted an immense outpouring of public grief and anger over how Chinese authorities have handled the crisis.

SEE ALSO

Toyota extends China plant closure over coronavirus

Mr Xi called the fight to contain the virus a "people's war" and told Mr Trump that China has implemented "nationwide mobilisation, comprehensive deployment and rapid response" along with "the strictest prevention and control measures" against the virus.

Mr Xi also urged the US to act "reasonably" in response to the outbreak, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Beijing has hit out against strict measures by other countries to contain the spread of the virus, calling travel bans against Chinese arrivals by a growing list of nations "unkind" and going against the advice of the World Health Organization.

The US has temporarily barred entry to foreigners who have been in China within the past two weeks, joining countries including Italy, Singapore and Mongolia who have announced expansive restrictions on travellers from the virus-hit country.

The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations have also advised their citizens not to travel to China.

AFP

Government & Economy

Sanders, Buttigieg in virtual Iowa tie with 100% of votes called

Companies to add S$17.3b in value, 21,700 in jobs from Enterprise Singapore help in 2019

Argentine government struggling to reduce poverty and debt

UK hiring rise in new sign of post-election pickup

Japan's Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy

Another 41 on Japan cruise have new coronavirus: NHK

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 12:40 PM
Garage

WeWork's failed IPO tempers investor confidence in proptech

[NEW YORK] WeWork's spectacular decline last year has dented investor confidence in the property-technology industry...

Feb 7, 2020 12:25 PM
Banking & Finance

US activist fund takes 'substantial' stake in SoftBank Group

[TOKYO] A major US activist fund on Friday confirmed a "substantial investment" in Japan's SoftBank Group, boosting...

Feb 7, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders, Buttigieg in virtual Iowa tie with 100% of votes called

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were in a virtual tie as...

Feb 7, 2020 11:32 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets turn negative after healthy week, eyes on coronavirus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell on Friday after a week-long rally as investors take profits and assess developments...

Feb 7, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Companies to add S$17.3b in value, 21,700 in jobs from Enterprise Singapore help in 2019

SINGAPORE companies could create S$17.3 billion in value added, with the support they got in 2019 from government...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly