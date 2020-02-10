You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi promises to prevent major layoffs amid coronavirus outbreak

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 10:50 PM

doc798aqnhlkespq2dx28e_doc798a9gcph3s19ptbjixe.jpg
Mr Xi inspected efforts by community workers in Beijing to contain the virus, visited a local hospital that offers treatment to coronavirus patients and video-chatted with frontline medical staff in Wuhan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday the government would prevent large-scale layoffs amid the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state television reported, as he appeared among the public for the first time since the epidemic started.

The Chinese leader has largely kept out of the spotlight during the outbreak, while Premier Li Keqiang, who has visited Wuhan city where the epidemic started, has taken the lead in government efforts to end the crisis.

Mr Xi inspected efforts by community workers in Beijing to contain the virus, visited a local hospital that offers treatment to coronavirus patients and video-chatted with frontline medical staff in Wuhan.

Wearing a surgical mask, Mr Xi had his temperature checked by a community worker and waved to residents in their apartments, according to footage from state broadcaster CCTV.

The virus, which has killed more than 900 people, has forced Beijing to extend holidays in manufacturing centres and impose severe population controls in major cities, exacerbating a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy.

SEE ALSO

Shipping is getting smashed by coronavirus in more ways than one

State television reported Mr Xi as saying that China will strive to meet its economic and social targets for the year and make economic adjustments to minimise the impact of the virus.

China would win the battle against the outbreak, he said, and the government would take more decisive measures to curb its spread in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

Mr Xi has appeared at other high-level government events in recent weeks. He met visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen last week and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in late January.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK coronavirus cases double to 8, government declares 'imminent threat'

2 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including Certis Cisco staff who had served quarantine orders

Singapore scientists aim to test coronavirus vaccine in as soon as 3 months

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Philippines moves to cancel top broadcaster's franchise

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing gives HK$100m to Wuhan

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as coronavirus fears may hit Apple sales

[NEW YORK] The main US stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in Apple as analysts predicted a...

Feb 10, 2020 10:45 PM
Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz touts new plan to give 282 shareholders 1 consolidated share each

THE board of Catalist-listed lifestyle investor LifeBrandz, which last month unveiled plans for a 50-to-one share...

Feb 10, 2020 10:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Google drops plan to buy into largest African wind farm

[COPENHAGEN] Google has cancelled plans to buy a 12.5 per cent stake in Africa's largest wind farm after delays to...

Feb 10, 2020 10:26 PM
Companies & Markets

RE&S posts Q2 net loss of S$263,000 on temporary store closures

CATALIST-LISTED restaurateur RE&S Holdings, which operates brands such as Ichiban Boshi and Kuriya Dining, sank...

Feb 10, 2020 09:50 PM
Consumer

Xerox raises takeover offer for HP

[BENGALURU] Xerox Holdings raised its offer to buy HP to US$24 per share from US$22 per share on Monday, following...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly