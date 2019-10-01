You are here

China's Xi says country will stay on path of peaceful development

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 11:14 AM

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will stay on the path of peaceful development, but that the military will resolutely safeguard the country's sovereignty and security.

In a brief speech marking 70 years of Communist Party rule, Mr Xi also said the country must maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, and promote the peaceful development of relations with self-ruled Taiwan.

REUTERS

