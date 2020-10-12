You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi to deliver speech in Shenzhen marking its 40th anniversary

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 3:34 PM

file7cghlc2w1sw18s6tte6d.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the establishment of China's first special economic zone in the southern city 40 years ago, the Xinhua state news agency reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHENZHEN, China] Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the establishment of China's first special economic zone in the southern city 40 years ago, the Xinhua state news agency reported on Monday.

The leader of neighbouring Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, later said she would postpone her annual policy address scheduled for Wednesday and travel to Shenzhen instead, though she said no meeting with Mr Xi was scheduled.

Mrs Lam said she would go to Beijing later this month and aimed to hold her policy address by the end of November.

On Sunday, the central government announced measures to give Shenzhen greater control over land use, intended to encourage foreign investment in the technology sector, while reducing red tape in energy and telecoms.

One of the testing grounds for reforms that spurred China's high-paced growth over the last four decades, the Chinese Communist Party touts Shenzhen as a gleaming symbol of China's emergence as a global economic power.

SEE ALSO

Chinese electric-car charging provider StarCharge eyes IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Xinhua did not give any details of Mr Xi's speech but it is likely to touch on further integration of the Greater Bay Area, a region that includes Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in China's Guangdong province, including Shenzhen.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

MAS extends low-cost funding to banks, finance companies to support SME lending

Close to 3,600 opportunities available in retail sector in Singapore: MOM

Thailand to focus on boosting consumption, liquidity: new finance minister

Enhancements to ESG support schemes to bolster business recovery: Chan

China's Qingdao orders city-wide Covid-19 testing following new infections

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end marginally higher as investors avoid big bets

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with the technology index at a record high, although...

Oct 12, 2020 03:43 PM
Technology

Google comes under fire abroad as US prepares antitrust case

[BANGALORE] Google is confronting a growing backlash against its market power in international markets, compounding...

Oct 12, 2020 03:40 PM
Transport

Chinese electric-car charging provider StarCharge eyes IPO

[SHANGHAI] Chinese electric-vehicle charging equipment provider StarCharge plans to start the process for an initial...

Oct 12, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend rally for eighth day on US stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for an eighth straight day on Monday, as US stimulus hopes boosted investor...

Oct 12, 2020 03:25 PM
Transport

British Airways chief executive Cruz steps down: company

[LONDON] British Airways, slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday that CEO Alex Cruz is stepping down "with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

More than 900 Singapore Airlines A-380 lunches sold out in half an hour

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for