You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi uses Davos speech to warn against new cold war

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 10:22 PM

yq-xijping-212504.jpg
President Xi Jinping called on the world to abandon "ideological prejudice" and shun an "outdated Cold-War mentality" as he signaled that China will continue to forge its own path regardless of western criticism.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] President Xi Jinping called on the world to abandon "ideological prejudice" and shun an "outdated Cold-War mentality" as he signaled that China will continue to forge its own path regardless of western criticism.

He urged a return to mutual respect to help the recovery from the pandemic, saying that "confrontation will lead us to a dead end." It's vital to stay committed to international law and international rules "instead of staying committed to supremacy," Xi told the Davos Agenda event on Monday, in his first address since Joe Biden entered the White House.

"To build small circles and start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimate others, to willfully impose decoupling, supply disruptions, or sanctions, or to create isolation or estrangement, will only push the world into division and even confrontation," he said.

Mr Xi's speech has been widely anticipated for the tone it sets for relations between the world's biggest economies over the next four years. It was more defensive in tone than his address to Davos four years ago, days before Donald Trump's inauguration. Mr Xi repeated many of the same talking points about multilateralism and "win-win" outcomes, but he also signaled that he does not intend to change course in the face of US pressure.

China's leaders have long embraced Davos as a forum to showcase economic reforms while sidestepping difficult questions about politics. Former Premier Li Peng visited in 1992 as China sought to attract foreign investors in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Xi signaled his desire to put aside political issues which have helped drive a deterioration in ties with Western countries, including his abolition of term limits and use of "re-education" camps in the far western region of Xinjiang. "No two leaves are identical," Mr Xi told his online audience.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia's biggest palm oil state Sabah keeps estates open, orders mass Covid -19 testing

ECB can price climate risk better than the market, Panetta says

Giuliani faces Dominion lawsuit for 'big lie' election fraud claims

Countries must deal with setbacks, protect weakest as they recover from Covid-19, says Tharman

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Chinese and Indian troops in fresh clashes along disputed border

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 11:07 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's biggest palm oil state Sabah keeps estates open, orders mass Covid -19 testing

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's largest palm oil producing state Sabah will not impose a shutdown on plantations despite a...

Jan 25, 2021 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

ECB can price climate risk better than the market, Panetta says

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank can price climate risk better than market participants and should make its own...

Jan 25, 2021 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Giuliani faces Dominion lawsuit for 'big lie' election fraud claims

[WASHINGTON] A US voting machine company sued former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of...

Jan 25, 2021 10:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch revises Deutsche Bank rating outlook to positive from negative

[FRANKFURT] Credit rating agency Fitch has revised its outlook for Deutsche Bank to positive from negative citing...

Jan 25, 2021 10:16 PM
Real Estate

Shanghai tightens rules to further cool property market

[BEIJING] Shanghai has expanded the scope of purchase restrictions and curbed loans facilitating transactions, in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parkway Life Reit Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 3.57 Singapore cents

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

CNMC to stop all production activities, operations in Malaysia during extended lockdown

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Mapletree Logistics Trust's DPU up 1% in Q3

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for