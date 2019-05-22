You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese ambassador says Beijing ready for further trade talks

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 6:50 AM

BP_ChinaUS_220519_24.jpg
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday that Beijing was ready to continue trade talks with Washington.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday that Beijing was ready to continue trade talks with Washington.

"China remains ready to continue our talks with our colleagues to reach a conclusion. Our door is still open," Mr Cui said in an interview on Fox News Channel.

No further trade talks between top Chinese and US negotiators have been scheduled since the last round ended on May 10. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Adidas, Nike, PUMA say new tariffs on China would be 'catastrophic'

US trade chief to talk with EU, Japan amid concerns over Chinese subsidies

Democrat impeachment talk gains as Trump blocks lawyer testimony

Embattled May dangles promise of new Brexit vote

Trump meets Pacific islands leaders to boost US ties

Kirchner corruption trial opens in Argentina

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

lwx_container_220519_2.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

ESG cuts exports forecast range to 0 to -2% contraction following 6.4% Q1 drop

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening