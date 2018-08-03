You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese-American engineer charged with stealing GE technology

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 6:58 AM

ge-4cc4b05a-8b6e-11e8-a345-a1bf7847b375.jpg
A Chinese-American engineer faces charges of stealing valuable technology from General Electric, sneaking it out hidden in a picture of the sunset to take to China, the US Justice Department said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] A Chinese-American engineer faces charges of stealing valuable technology from General Electric, sneaking it out hidden in a picture of the sunset to take to China, the US Justice Department said.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that Xiaoqing Zheng, 56, be released Friday on US$100,000 bond and placed under electronic monitoring while surrendering his passport, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

Zheng, a US citizen also believed to have Chinese nationality, had been arrested Wednesday by the FBI, which also searched his home. The agency allegedly found, among other things, a handbook detailing "resources" Beijing would grant to individuals providing certain technologies, court documents say.

Zheng's arrest comes as President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war with Beijing, largely over complaints the country steals US technology or obliges American companies to share know-how in exchange for doing business in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump imposed punishing tariffs on tens of billions in Chinese imports and plans more to ratchet up the pressure on Beijing to correct the pervasive industrial espionage.

General Electric said Thursday it had been cooperating with the FBI for "some time" on the case.

"At GE, we aggressively protect and defend our intellectual property and have strict processes in place for identifying these issues and partnering with law enforcement," a spokesman said.

WORKING FOR CHINESE COMPETITORS 

US investigators said Zheng may have begun stealing thousands of files containing GE's industrial secrets as far back as 2014, according to court documents.

And Zheng worked for or owned Chinese companies dealing in the same technologies produced by GE Power, which produces and markets energy generation techniques around the world, the FBI found.

"The GE proprietary technologies on which Zheng works would have economic value to any of GE's business competitors," FBI Special Agent MD McDonald said in an affidavit.

GE monitored Zheng as he allegedly transferred files containing turbine technology to his personal email account while hiding the data within the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, a process known as "steganography," according to McDonald.

Following a search of Zheng's home in Niskayuna, New York, FBI agents said they retrieved the reward handbook and a passport showing five trips to China in the past two years.

FBI agents questioned Zheng on Wednesday and say he acknowledged taking GE's proprietary information using steganography on around five to 10 occasions.

Charged with a single count of theft of trade secrets, Zheng faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of US$250,000 as well as three years of supervised release, although punishments are frequently imposed at less than that.

AFP

Government & Economy

Ivanka Trump: Family separations a 'low point,' media not the enemy

Venezuela loosens grip on currency in bid to ease crisis

US says Russia still carrying out 'pervasive' election meddling

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

Asean must stay the course on economic integration, innovation: PM Lee

Bank of England's Carney warns of rates ending up higher depending on Brexit outcomes

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

BT_20180803_BOE_3521043.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Carney warns of rates ending up higher depending on Brexit outcomes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening