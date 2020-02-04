You are here

Chinese cities locked down far from coronavirus epicentre

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 1:03 PM

Two more cities in China's eastern province of Zhejiang have restricted the movement of residents over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, far from the epicentre of the health emergency.
[BEIJING] Two more cities in China's eastern province of Zhejiang have restricted the movement of residents over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, far from the epicentre of the health emergency.

The city of Taizhou and three Hangzhou districts - including the area home to the main office of Chinese tech giant Alibaba - will only allow one person per household to go outside every two days to buy necessities, city officials said.

The areas between them account for more than nine million people.

