You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese city accused of stealing virus masks from hard-hit neighbour

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 10:05 PM

file6u3fpb8bn75hi3q58le.jpg
The Chinese government of Dali city, in the southwestern province of Yunnan, was accused this week of making an "emergency requisition" of a shipment of masks bound for the hard-hit municipality of Chongqing, state media reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with 400 cases, prompting outrage on social media.

Hospitals, towns and cities across China are scrambling for supplies of equipment, in particular protective masks, as the number of cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December, approaches 30,000.

Nearly 600 people have died.

The government of Dali city, in the southwestern province of Yunnan, was accused this week of making an "emergency requisition" of a shipment of masks bound for the hard-hit municipality of Chongqing, state media reported.

Chongqing told Dali to give them back but the Dali government said on Wednesday it had already distributed the 598 boxes of masks and so could not retrieve them.

SEE ALSO

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

Dali drew widespread anger on Chinese social media, with many users accusing the city of theft.

The Dali government laid the blame on two city officials. One of them, the director of the city health bureau, has been removed from his post, state television reported on Thursday.

Other state media also reported that Qingdao in Shandong province gave instructions to its customs to hold on to a shipment of masks and other medical products en route to the northeastern city of Shenyang from South Korea.

Qingdao kept the masks in a tit-for-tat move because it believed Shenyang was holding on to a separate shipment of masks en route to Qingdao, state-controlled China Business News reported on Thursday, citing internal documents.

But both cities have since resolved their dispute, with the two shipments on their way to the respective cities, China Business News said.

Medical resources are very stretched across China as cases of infection and the death toll rise.

Even hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, are facing dwindling supplies. The city, which has more than 10,000 confirmed cases of infection, has called on public support for protective supplies such as masks and suits.

The central government said on Saturday that Premier Li Keqiang had asked the European Union to help China get urgent medical supplies. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Lagarde says ECB running out of room to fight global threats

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia warns of US$4b hit to tourism if virus disruption extended

China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow

Container logistics sector to get productivity boost with e-payment solution

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 09:48 PM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler profit skids as sales slow

[MILAN] US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday its net earnings fell by nearly a fifth last year as sales...

Feb 6, 2020 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde says ECB running out of room to fight global threats

[LONDON] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said a decade of crisis fighting has left policy makers...

Feb 6, 2020 09:01 PM
Banking & Finance

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

[SHANGHAI] China's President Xi Jinping is enlisting the state-dominated financial sector in a war against a virus...

Feb 6, 2020 08:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Don Agro International seeks to raise S$5.1m in Catalist IPO

DON Agro International on Thursday announced it has launched its initial public offering (IPO), and is aiming to...

Feb 6, 2020 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N posts 4.6% rise in Q1 net profit to S$39.7m on higher revenue

FRASER & Neave (F&N) on Thursday saw first-quarter net profit rise 4.6 per cent to S$39.7 million on the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly