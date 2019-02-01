You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese engineer charged in theft of Apple car secrets

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 8:20 AM

BP_Jizhong Chen_010219_69.jpg
Jizhong Chen was arrested in January, a day before he was booked on a flight to China where he had applied for a job with an autonomous car company, according to the criminal complaint filed this week in US court in California.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] A Chinese engineer was charged with stealing secrets from a stealth self-driving vehicle project at Apple, a freshly unsealed criminal complaint revealed.

Jizhong Chen was arrested in January, a day before he was booked on a flight to China where he had applied for a job with an autonomous car company, according to the criminal complaint filed this week in US court in California.

The trade secrets theft charge against Chen carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of US$250,000.

Chen, an electrical engineer, was hired by Apple in June of last year to be part of a hardware design team working on a self-driving car project at Apple, FBI special agent Adelaida Hernandez said in the filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chen was given "secrecy training" in how to avoid leaking information, even to family members, and was one of about 1,200 "core" employees with access to the building where the project was centered, according to the complaint.

In December, Chen was put on notice by Apple that his work performance needed to improve. The next month, a co-worker noticed Chen taking photos of the self-driving car project and alerted superiors, the filing said.

An internal investigation determined that Chen had taken pictures of the stealth project and backed up his Apple work computer to a personal machine, along with more than 2,000 files including schematics, manuals and diagrams, according to the complaint.

Chen told Apple he downloaded his work computer to a personal computer as an "insurance policy" for job prospects in case his performance-improvement-plan at Apple ended with his termination but some photos dated back to June, Hernandez said in the filing.

Chen was suspended from his job as a result of Apple's internal investigation, findings from which were shared with the FBI.

In July of last year, an ex-Apple engineer was charged with stealing secrets from the hush-hush self-driving car technology project days before he quit to go to a Chinese startup.

Xiaolang Zhang was accused stealing trade secrets from the Apple project, according to a copy of the criminal complaint posted online.

The two cases did not appear related, according to the filing by Hernandez.

Apple last week indicated it was trimming its autonomous car team but that it remained committed to the technology.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

BT_20190201_JLLEND_3685069.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening