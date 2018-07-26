You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese man sets off explosive outside US embassy: police

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 4:16 PM

doc716dah2znehi4z58gzs_doc716d8s4h59312rk793s4.jpg
The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy. 
REUTERS

[BEIJING] A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the US embassy in Beijing Thursday, sending smoke into the air and injuring his hand before security officials rushed to the scene and took him into custody, police said.

Chinese police said no one else was injured in the incident, which took place near the area where visa applicants typically line up to enter the embassy for interviews.

The explosion was set off by a man from China's Inner Mongolia region surnamed Jiang, police said, adding that his injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not indicate a possible motive.

Video clips that circulated on social media shortly after the explosion showed smoke in the air outside the embassy compound, and AFP journalists arriving at the scene found heavy Chinese security.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We heard a rather strong explosion around 1.00 pm (0500 GMT) so we went out on the street to have a look, but very soon the police had cordoned off the area," said a witness who declined to be identified.

Police quickly cordoned off the spot where the blast took place and China's state-censorship apparatus moving swiftly to block searches for "US Embassy" on the popular Twitter-like Weibo platform.

AFP journalists said the visa office adjacent to where the blast took place appeared to have resumed operation not long after the incident.

"I heard a loud 'bang', and then we all craned our heads to see what it was," said a man surnamed Liu, who was waiting outside the embassy at the time.

"It seemed (police) reacted pretty quickly, like they were prepared."

The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy. 

The area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of India and Israel.

China regularly sees cases of disgruntled individuals lashing out at society over various grievances or perceived injustices, often harming themselves or others.

In one of the worst recent incidents, a bomb blast killed eight people and injured dozens of others outside a kindergarten in eastern China in June of last year.

Police blamed it on a 22-year-old man who was suffering from health problems.

AFP,REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

China needs over 1t yuan to treat severe river pollution: official

Khazanah directors resign after Mahathir slams Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund

South Korea's Q2 growth dips as capital investment, consumption slow

New stat board Singapore Food Agency coming in April 2019; AVA will cease to exist

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Forbes.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage 1,600 units in the Philippines in tie-up with developer Cebu Landmasters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening