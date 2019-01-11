You are here

Chinese official 'most likely' to visit in January for trade talks: US Treasury Secretary

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 7:57 AM

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will "most likely" visit Washington later in January for trade talks.
[NEW YORK] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will "most likely" visit Washington later in January for trade talks.

"The current intent is that the Vice-Premier Liu He will most likely come and visit us later in the month and I would expect the government shutdown would have no impact," Mr Mnuchin said, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

"We will continue with those meetings just as we sent a delegation to China."

REUTERS

