Chinese official 'most likely' to visit in January for trade talks: US Treasury Secretary

[NEW YORK] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will "most likely" visit Washington later in January for trade talks.

"The current intent is that the Vice-Premier Liu He will most likely come and visit us later in the month and I would expect the government shutdown would have no impact," Mr Mnuchin said, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

"We will continue with those meetings just as we sent a delegation to China."

