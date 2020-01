Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people in the country, China's government said in a statement.

[BEIJING] Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people in the country, China's government said in a statement.

Mr Li went to the city to inspect the ongoing efforts to contain the epidemic and spoke with patients and medical staff, the statement said.

REUTERS