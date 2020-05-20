Chloroquine is all the rage for Bolsonaro in Brazil’s virus war

Get our introductory offer at only
[BRASILIA] With coronavirus cases setting record after record in Brazil, an 86-year-old anti-malarial drug with an unproven track record against Covid-19 is taking centre stage in the country's political debate and public life.
President Jair Bolsonaro is poised to loosen protocols later...
