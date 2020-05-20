You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chloroquine is all the rage for Bolsonaro in Brazil’s virus war

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 4:49 PM

yq-chloroquine-20052022.jpg
With coronavirus cases setting record after record in Brazil, an 86-year-old anti-malarial drug with an unproven track record against Covid-19 is taking centre stage in the country's political debate and public life.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRASILIA] With coronavirus cases setting record after record in Brazil, an 86-year-old anti-malarial drug with an unproven track record against Covid-19 is taking centre stage in the country's political debate and public life.

President Jair Bolsonaro is poised to loosen protocols later...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's new outbreak shows signs the virus could be changing

Singapore running out of time to call election: Chan Chun Sing

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low

570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 29,000

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 04:40 PM
Life & Culture

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

[LONDON] Britain's Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its...

May 20, 2020 04:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture proposes acquisition of 40% stake in sanitiser maker

CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Guangdong Fon-neus...

May 20, 2020 04:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Dutch lender Rabobank sees big rise in 2020 loan provisions

[AMSTERDAM] Dutch lender Rabobank warned on Wednesday that provisions for souring loans could climb by an additional...

May 20, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Prudential offers S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to Singapore fintechs

THE full-time Singaporean employees of close to 150 fintech firms in Singapore can now get insurance coverage...

May 20, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end marginally higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with small gains Wednesday as optimism over the easing of global lockdowns and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.