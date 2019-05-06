You are here

Church calls for calm after Sri Lanka clashes

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 3:45 PM

"I appeal to all Christians, Buddhists and Muslims to be patient, show restraint and ensure the peace we maintained after the Easter bombings," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said on national television on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[COLOMBO] The head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church appealed for calm on Monday after sporadic violence between Christian and Muslims north of Colombo prompted police to impose a curfew.

In the first such violence since the Easter Sunday bombings of three churches and three hotels by Islamist extremists that killed 257 people, several Muslim homes and vehicles were damaged in Negombo.

Authorities have yet to confirm any arrests or injuries in the clashes, but videos circulated on social media showed mobs throwing stones at Muslim businesses, destroyed furniture inside homes, shattered windows and overturned vehicles.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the footage.

A few hundred extra troops and police were deployed late Sunday as authorities imposed a night-time curfew in the town.

The government blocked access to social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook to prevent what it called the spread of rumours and videos aimed at instigating religious riots.

More than 100 people died at Negombo's St. Sebastian church, the highest number of casualties in the April 21 attacks.

The curfew was lifted on Monday morning and police said an investigation into the evening clashes was underway.

Sri Lanka's main international airport is located in the area, but police said there was no disruption to airport traffic.

Muslims make up around 10 percent of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka's population and Christians about 7.6 percent.

Meanwhile, public schools reopened Monday after an extended Easter holiday, with heavily armed police and troops guarding schools and imposing parking restrictions.

The country has been under a state of emergency since the Easter bombings.

Security forces and police have been give sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.

The government has blamed the Easter bombings on a local jihadist organisation which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

 

 

AFP

May 6, 2019
May 6, 2019
May 6, 2019
Must Read

May 6, 2019
May 6, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen

May 6, 2019
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB launches online utility marketplace

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

May 6, 2019
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

