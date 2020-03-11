You are here

City in Hubei province reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 11:27 AM

Qianjiang city in China's Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.
[SHANGHAI] Qianjiang city in China's Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.

The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it "will continue to implement strict traffic and personnel control ... to win the epidemic."

Qianjiang had said on Tuesday that all traffic checkpoints will be removed, public transportation will restart and firms will resume work in the near future, according to a report on an official website. REUTERS

