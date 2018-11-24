Civil servants to get year-end bonus of one month's salary

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CIVIL servants in Singapore will be paid a year-end annual variable component (AVC) bonus representing one month of their respective salaries, the government said on Friday. Together with the mid-year AVC, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 months.
