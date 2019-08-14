You are here

Clashes erupt at Hong Kong airport

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 12:15 AM

An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch, in reference to a demonstrator that was injured at previous day's clashes with police during a protest inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Protesters clashed with police at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day, plunging the former British colony deeper into turmoil.

The scuffles broke out in the evening between police and protesters, after an injured person was taken out of the main terminal by medics.

Several police vehicles were blocked by protesters, and riot police moved in, pushing some protesters back and using pepper spray at times.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport had been "seriously disrupted".

