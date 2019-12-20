You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Colombia seeks US role in Venezuela crisis talks

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 6:56 AM

nz_blumpompeo_201230.jpg
Foreign Minister Claudia Blum, whose country has taken in about 1.4 million refugees from economically ravaged Venezuela, held talks with Mr Pompeo at the State Department in their first meeting since she took office last month.
PHOTO: AP

[WASHINGTON] Colombia's new foreign minister met on Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as Bogota called for Washington to back talks to resolve Venezuela's long political crisis.

Foreign Minister Claudia Blum, whose country has taken in about 1.4 million refugees from economically ravaged Venezuela, held talks with Mr Pompeo at the State Department in their first meeting since she took office last month.

Colombia has strongly supported the US-backed effort to oust Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro and install Juan Guaido, the National Assembly head.

But nearly a year after most Western and Latin American nations recognised Mr Guaido as interim president, opposition efforts to take power have fizzled and Mr Maduro still enjoys the support of Venezuela's military, Russia and China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Addressing reporters ahead of Blum's meetings, Colombia's ambassador to Washington, Francisco Santos, said that the United States should play a direct role in talks among Venezuelans.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo hopes North Korea abides by commitments

"I think if this is really going to go anywhere, America will have to be involved in guaranteeing that what is negotiated can become a reality," he said.

He said he expected that Venezuela's economic collapse, which for more than two years has made staple goods out of reach for many people, would force Mr Maduro to negotiate in the new year.

"If we keep the pressure, some real negotiations are going to happen, and we will see what we all want, which is free presidential elections," he said.

"Will they be with Maduro or not? We don't know. But I think the economic crisis will bring this change to happen," he said.

The United States has taken a hard line on negotiations, saying that any talks should only lead to the exit of Mr Maduro.

Norway has mediated talks between Mr Maduro's and Mr Guaido's representatives but the meetings broke down in August.

Mr Maduro subsequently held "national table" discussions with fringe opposition parties, in what Guaido's main opposition and the West denounced as not inclusive enough to be relevant.

AFP

Government & Economy

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

US House passes USMCA in key step toward ratification

Mexico central bank cuts interest rate for 4th time

Xi to lead Macau handover party as Hong Kong seethes

Wall Street highs due for a reality check

BOE keeps powder dry as Brexit moves into next stages

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 07:04 AM
Consumer

US raises tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age from 18 to 21

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress voted on Thursday to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to...

Dec 20, 2019 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

[MOSCOW] Russia and Japan's foreign ministers met on Thursday to try and find a solution to a territorial dispute...

Dec 20, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

US House passes USMCA in key step toward ratification

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new continental trade agreement...

Dec 20, 2019 06:51 AM
Consumer

Nike earnings jump as strong pricing offsets tariff hit

[NEW YORK] Nike reported a jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday as strong pricing and increased direct sales...

Dec 20, 2019 06:50 AM
Technology

Massive errors found in facial recognition tech: US study

[WASHINGTON] Facial recognition systems can produce wildly inaccurate results, especially for non-whites, according...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly