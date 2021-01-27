You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Consumer confidence in US improves on outlook for economy

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 12:24 AM

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence rose in January as Americans grew more upbeat about the outlook for the economy and job market in light of further fiscal aid and the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The Conference Board's index of sentiment increased to 89.3 from a revised 87.1 reading in December, according to a report on Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 89.

The gauge of expectations rose to a three-month high of 92.5, while a measure of sentiment about current conditions decreased to 84.4, the worst reading since May.

The overall improvement in sentiment follows last month's passage of a US$900 billion aid package and coincides with a proposed US$1.9 trillion in additional stimulus. While the confidence index remains well below pre-pandemic levels as the health crisis prompts tighter restrictions on activity, a more widespread roll out of the vaccine and additional financial assistance could shore up sentiment.

"Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions weakened further in January, with Covid-19 still the major suppressor," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Consumers' expectations for the economy and jobs, however, advanced further, suggesting that consumers foresee conditions improving in the not-too-distant future."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Three previous Covid-19 cases test positive for UK strain in Singapore

Biden stimulus plan could boost US output by 5 per cent over three years: IMF

Hong Kong enacts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid tests

IMF boosts world growth outlook as vaccines outweigh uncertainty

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Thai health minister urges understanding over vaccine plan

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

[LOS ANGELES] American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes...

Jan 27, 2021 12:05 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks steady amid earnings deluge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets digested a deluge of earnings reports...

Jan 27, 2021 12:02 AM
Consumer

3M profits jump amid heavy demand for face masks

[NEW YORK] 3M, a maker of N95 face masks, reported higher fourth-quarter profits Tuesday on the mixed impact of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla, BMW approved for slice of US$3.5b EU battery aid

[BRUSSELS] The European Union paved the way for companies including Tesla and BMW to get about US$3.5 billion of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Three previous Covid-19 cases test positive for UK strain in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for