You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Consumer prices barely rise in May

Rebound in food cost is offset by cheaper petrol, pointing to moderate inflation that could increase pressure on Fed
Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190613_NVBOE13_3807341.jpg
The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index edged up 0.1 per cent last month. The CPI gained 0.3 per cent in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 1.8 per cent, slowing from April’s 1.9 per cent gain.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US consumer prices barely rose in May as a rebound in the cost of food was offset by cheaper petrol, pointing to moderate inflation that could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1 per cent last month. The CPI gained 0.3 per cent in April.

In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 1.8 per cent, slowing from April's 1.9 per cent gain. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 0.1 per cent in May and 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI nudged up 0.1 per cent for the fourth straight month.

The so-called core CPI was held down by a sharp decline in the prices of used motor vehicles and trucks as well as medical care products. In the 12 months through May, the so-called core CPI rose 2.0 per cent after advancing 2.1 per cent in April.

A report on Tuesday showing core producer prices advancing solidly for a second consecutive month in May had offered hope for a firmer core CPI reading in May, as well as in the inflation measure tracked by the Fed for monetary policy.

Policymakers from the US central bank are scheduled to meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May that has led financial markets to price in at least two interest rate cuts by the end of 2019.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank was closely monitoring the implications of the trade war on the economy and would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion".

A rate cut is not expected next Wednesday.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 1.6 per cent in the year to April after gaining 1.5 per cent in March. Data for May will be released later this month. The core PCE price index has been running below the Fed's 2 per cent target this year.

Petrol prices fell 0.5 per cent in May after rising 5.7 per cent in April.

Food prices rebounded 0.3 per cent in May after dipping 0.1 per cent in the prior month. Food consumed at home increased 0.3 per cent.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.3 per cent in May after rising 0.3 per cent in April.

Healthcare costs increased 0.3 per cent, matching April's rise. But the prices for prescription medication fell 0.2 per cent.

Apparel prices were unchanged in May after tumbling 0.8 per cent in the prior month. They had declined for two months in a row after the government introduced a new method and data to calculate apparel prices. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

BT_20190613_JEBLURB_3807482.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Weekend

Weekend pays tribute to Dads

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening