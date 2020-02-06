You are here

Container logistics sector to get productivity boost with e-payment solution

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 3:42 PM
A NEW e-payment solution promising to boost the productivity for depots and transport companies by 60 per cent will be rolled out across the container logistics industry after a three-month pilot starting in July.

With the support of Enterprise Singapore, Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore) has launched an app which calculates total charges due at depots. Drivers or transport companies can also make payments electronically, the parties announced on Thursday. 

Around 20 depot sites and 190 transport companies are expected to benefit from the cashless payment system over the next three years.

Integrated logistics services provider CWT Integrated and container logistics player Wing Seng Logistics will pilot the new e-payments solution before the app is implemented across the sector.

With the e-payment solution, a depot operator can save up to three hours per day and a transport company can save up to 25 minutes per driver a day, according to the press statement. 

