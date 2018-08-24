You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Contingency plans announced if Britain crashes out with no Brexit deal

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab insists there will be a deal with 80% of the Withdrawal Agreement settled
Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

London

THE UK government's contingency plans against a no deal Brexit have failed to allay fears of potential disruptive havoc for businesses, services and people.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, however, insisted in a speech that he expected that there would be a deal with the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

New A*Star facility enables firms to test advanced manufacturing technologies

Fed poised to keep raising rates to historically normal levels

US, China impose new tariffs on each other as talks resume

Vast potential for Singapore and Chongqing tech firms to cooperate: ESM Goh

US-China trade war: Beijing has three options

Integrated Shield Plans: sustainability and affordability are big issues

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening