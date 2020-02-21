Coronavirus: 10 more patients discharged; 1 new case linked to woman with dengue

A 57-year-old Singaporean woman infected with both the coronavirus and dengue visited Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 13 and on Feb 15, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on the second visit.

[SINGAPORE] Ten more patients who had the coronavirus disease have been discharged, the highest number since Singapore reported its first case on Jan 23.

There is one new confirmed case, bringing the total number infected to 86, the Health Ministry (MOH) said on Friday (Feb 21).

Of the total cases, 47 - more than half - have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Most of the 39 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised are stable or improving.

Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, one more than the day before.

The new case announced on Friday is a 24-year-old Singaporean man linked to Case 82, a 57-year-old woman who is Singapore's only known patient with both dengue and the coronavirus disease, known as Covid-19.

He had no recent travel history to China, and, like Case 82, is now warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He first reported symptoms last Friday (Feb 14), and saw two separate general practitioners on Sunday and Tuesday before going to the hospital the next day, where he was immediately isolated.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Thursday (Feb 20).

As of noon on Friday, MOH has identified 2,696 close contacts, with 1,122 currently quarantined. Another 1,574 have completed their quarantine.

MOH also gave more details on Case 85, a 36-year-old Chinese national and work pass holder.

He had no recent travel history to China and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Before he was admitted to hospital, he stayed mostly at a rental apartment at Woodlands Avenue 6.

With 22 cases, Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster.

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

THE STRAITS TIMES