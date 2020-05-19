Coronavirus: 2 new Singaporean cases, 4 new clusters

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A 58-YEAR-OLD woman who went to work at Bishan MRT station was among two new Singaporean coronavirus cases announced on Monday.
The other is a 50-year-old man who went to work in Tai Seng.
The 305 new confirmed cases on Monday are the lowest Singapore has recorded...
