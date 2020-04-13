You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 233 new infections in Singapore, 7 new clusters including Black Tap at MBS

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 12:27 AM

doc7a4746m5nwj66omq4b2_doc71u58fyl6qtgr4q0d0j.jpg
Acacia Lodge is among the new clusters reported by the health ministry on Sunday.
PHOTO: SPH

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 233 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 12) and seven new clusters, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Among the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters, 15 are linked to other cases, and 167 are pending contact tracing. There were no imported cases.

Of the 167 pending contact tracing, 141 are work permit holders who are mostly residing in dormitories, work sites, and other living quarters, said MOH.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,532.

The new clusters are: Acacia Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, 36 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, Kallang Dormitory, Black Tap at Marina Bay Sands, a construction site at 9 Penang Road, and the MacDonald’s outlets at Forum Galleria, Lido and Parklane.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus: S$9b to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

Five employees of McDonald’s who worked at Lido, Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central outlets were diagnosed with Covid-19, said the fast-food chain earlier on Sunday (April 12).

They have since been quarantined in medical facilities, and all other employees who have worked at the affected branches have been told to isolate themselves with a 14-day leave of absence.

The four restaurants have been cleaned and are closed for business until further notice.

Clusters at foreign worker dormitories continued to grow.

For instance, 30 more cases were linked to S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which now has 365 cases.

In a Government Gazette notice on Sunday, the Cochrane Lodge II dormitory was declared an isolation area. This will take effect on Monday (April 13).

It became the 8th foreign worker dormitory to be gazetted as such, along with others like Cochrane Lodge I, Acacia Lodge, and Tampines Dormitory.

Of the 976 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, and 31 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 32 patients have also been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total who have fully recovered to 560.

Worldwide, at least 109,519 people have died from Covid-19 and the number of infections globally has risen to 1,752,433.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Coronavirus: S$9b to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years

V-shaped or U-shaped? Some economists upbeat on virus recovery

Coronavirus: 9 in 10 Singaporeans to receive S$600 each on April 14

Hong Kong struggles to inspire more people to join police force

Flight with passengers from virus-infected cruise ship takes off for Australia

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 12, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: S$9b to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] About S$9 billion in support measures will be rolled out to families and businesses in April, said...

Apr 12, 2020 09:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil negotiators race against clock to clinch historic deal

[RIYADH] A global deal to cut oil supply and stem a historic price rout hung in the balance on Sunday as negotiators...

Apr 12, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years

[NEW DELHI] India and other South Asian countries are likely to record their worst growth performance in four...

Apr 12, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

V-shaped or U-shaped? Some economists upbeat on virus recovery

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic has hit like a worldwide hurricane, shutting activity in most economies...

Apr 12, 2020 08:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway's independent auditor flags going concern issues

BROADWAY Industrial Group's independent auditor has raised doubts about the group's ability to continue as a going...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.