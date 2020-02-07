Coronavirus: 3 new Singapore cases include Victoria JC teacher

Three more Singaporeans, including a junior college teacher, have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus and have no known links to previous cases or travel history to China, the Ministry of Health said on Friday (Feb 7).

This means Singapore has 33 confirmed cases now, including 14 Singaporeans.

Among the infected patients, two have been discharged. Of the remaining 31 cases, most are stable or improving, but two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Here is what we know of the three new patients confirmed on Friday.

DETAILS ON NEW CASES

First case: He is a 53-year-old Singaporean who did not travel to China recently, but was in Malaysia on Jan 6, 11 and 17. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital.

He developed symptoms on Jan 23 and visited a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day. He visited another GP clinic on Jan 28 and was admitted to Changi General Hospital last Saturday. He tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 11pm.

He lives in Tampines Street 24. Before he was admitted, he went to The Life Church and Missions Singapore. He also went to visit family and friends during Chinese New Year.

Second case: She is a 42-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to mainland China. She is now warded in an isolation room at Parkway East Hospital.

She developed symptoms on Sunday and was admitted to Parkway East Hospital on Wednesday. She tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 11pm.

She is a teacher at Victoria Junior College and the last time she was in school was Jan 31. Teachers and students who were in close contact with her have been given 14 days leave of absence.

She did not interact with her colleagues and students after she developed symptoms on Sunday.

The woman lives in Elias Road and visited Changi Airport and the Singapore Zoo.

The junior college will be disinfecting the staff room and pantry. Co-curricular activities will be suspended for 14 days. Lessons will be conducted in smaller groups, too. For instance, in lecture theatres, students will be seated such that there is an empty seat between them.

Third case: She is a 39-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to mainland China but was in Malaysia from Jan 22 to 29. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

She developed symptoms on Jan 30 and went to Sengkang General Hospital's emergency department on Sunday. She tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 11pm.

