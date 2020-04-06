You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 66 new cases; Little Gems Preschool among 2 new clusters

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 11:37 PM

yclittlegems060420.jpg
One new cluster is at Little Gems Preschool at Ang Mo Kio Street 62.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 66 cases of Covid-19 on Monday (April 6), along with two new clusters, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the total, 65 are local cases and one was imported, which means the patient was infected while overseas.

Among the local cases, links to existing clusters have been established for 35 cases, of which 24 were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 11 were linked to non-dormitory clusters.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 30 cases.

One new cluster is at Little Gems Preschool at Ang Mo Kio Street 62, while the other is at Kranji Lodge.

SEE ALSO

24 doctors dead as Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases here to 1,375.

A total of 344 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 571 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 25 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

24 doctors dead as Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch stimulus of almost US$1t: Abe

EU targets more US imports after US metal tariff extension

Reitas says move to relieve tenants of rental obligations will place 'significant strain' on Reits

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia does U-turn on virus relaxation for Heineken, Carlsberg after backlash

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

24 doctors dead as Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

[JAKARTA] A medical association in Indonesia said 24 doctors have died after contracting the coronavirus as the...

Apr 6, 2020 10:45 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon mulls suspending 2020 dividend

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan's top boss, Jamie Dimon, on Monday said he sees a "bad recession" in 2020, and that the largest...

Apr 6, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Thakral acquires 4.5 hectares of land in New South Wales for resort

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thakral Corporation has acquired 4.5 hectares of prime land in Australia's New South Wales through...

Apr 6, 2020 10:14 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS to progressively close 29 branches till May 4

SINGAPORE'S largest bank DBS will progressively close 29 DBS/POSB branches islandwide over the course of about one...

Apr 6, 2020 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch stimulus of almost US$1t: Abe

[TOKYO] Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.