Coronavirus: Australia confirms first community transmissions

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Australian health officials said on Monday that a woman and a male doctor have contracted the novel coronavirus, becoming the first cases of community transmissions in the country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New South Wales state minister for health Brad Hazzard said a 31-year-old doctor has tested positive for Covid-19, though it is not clear whom he contracted the virus from. The state government also said a 41-year-old woman was tested after her brother returned to Australia from Iran.

While Australia has moved to stop the spread of the virus by restricting entry to the country for some nationalities, Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week said a global pandemic was likely. REUTERS

