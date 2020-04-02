You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus can spread 1 to 3 days before symptoms appear: study

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 10:32 AM

rk_labtest_020420.jpg
The study, which underscored the importance of social distancing to fight the coronavirus outbreak, looked at 243 cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reported in Singapore between Jan 23 and March 16.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[BENGALURU] People infected with the novel coronavirus can transmit the infection one-to-three days before symptoms start to appear, according to a study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study, which underscored the importance of social distancing to fight the coronavirus outbreak, looked at 243 cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reported in Singapore between Jan 23 and March 16.

It identified seven "clusters" where pre-symptomatic transmission was likely, and in four such groups, where the date of exposure could be determined, pre-symptomatic transmission occurred one-to-three days before symptoms appeared in the source patient.

Of the cases in Singapore, 157 were locally acquired and 10 of these were likely transmitted before symptoms started to show.

The fast-spreading virus has claimed over 43,000 lives globally, with nearly 4,000 in the US.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts during pandemic

The findings suggest that it might not be enough for people showing symptoms to limit their contact to control the pandemic, the researchers wrote in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, published online on Wednesday.

The findings increase the challenges of containment measures, the researchers wrote, but said the magnitude of the impact depends on the extent and duration of transmissibility while a patient is pre-symptomatic and that has so far not been clearly established.

The study authors suggested that public health officials conducting contact tracing should strongly consider including a period before symptom onset to account for the possibility of this type of transmission.

Transmissions might take place through respiratory droplets or even speech and other vocal activities such as singing, with the rate of emission corresponding to voice loudness, according to the researchers.

While the cases were carefully investigated, the CDC said it was possible an unknown source might have caused the clusters.

And, the findings could also be affected by incorrect reporting of cases, especially if people had only mild symptoms.

With the focus currently on testing only people who show symptoms, the researchers expect asymptomatic illness to be under-detected.

Still, the CDC data adds to previous reports of individual cases in China that indicated the virus could spread before symptoms start to appear.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump says Florida will evacuate stranded cruise ships

Trump decides not to reopen Obamacare markets

US light vehicle sales in March fall 27% on month as virus outbreak intensifies

Fourth coronavirus death in Singapore

US officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China: sources

France reports record 509 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 4,000

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 10:59 AM
Life & Culture

Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts during pandemic

[HONG KONG] In an empty park overshadowed by Hong Kong's cramped apartment blocks, personal trainer Kristen Handford...

Apr 2, 2020 10:54 AM
Real Estate

Blackstone to forfeit US$20m deposit on scrapped office deal: sources

[WASHINGTON] Blackstone Group is abandoning plans to buy an office building in Oakland, California, that's leased to...

Apr 2, 2020 10:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Top US banks may shun small-business rescue plan on liability worries: sources

[WASHINGTON] Top US banks have threatened to give the federal government's small-business rescue program a miss on...

Apr 2, 2020 10:46 AM
Consumer

Moving indoors and online, can street papers survive coronavirus crisis?

[LONDON] The Big Issue, a British paper sold by homeless and vulnerable people, has moved off the streets and onto...

Apr 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Banking & Finance

China-focused hedge funds risk a wave of redemptions

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group is advising China-focused hedge funds to communicate more with investors, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.