You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus could trim 1 percentage point from China GDP growth: government researcher

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 10:48 AM

rk_Lujiazui_110220.jpg
The coronavirus outbreak could trim China's full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1 percentage point in 2020, a senior member of a Chinese government think tank said in comments published on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] The coronavirus outbreak could trim China's full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1 percentage point in 2020, a senior member of a Chinese government think tank said in comments published on Tuesday.

Zeng Gang, vice-chair of the National Institute for Finance and Development, compared the current crisis with the Sars epidemic of 2003, when China's growth declined by about 2 percentage points in a single quarter.

"The impact of this epidemic on the economy in the first quarter is expected to be comparable," Mr Zeng said in a commentary published in the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper.

"At present, according to different scenario assumptions, researchers expect the negative impact of the epidemic on full-year GDP growth to be in the range of 0.2 per cent to 1 per cent."

If the official response to the epidemic is timely and effective at limiting its spread, long-term growth trends would not be significantly affected, Mr Zeng said.

SEE ALSO

China says overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

"But in the short term, the epidemic's impact on economic activity cannot be ignored, especially with tertiary industries and small enterprises with tight cash flows facing greater pressures," Mr Zeng said.

Mr Zeng said difficulties for small companies could prompt a rise in bankruptcies and put upward pressure on the unemployment rate in the first quarter.

"The employment situation is not optimistic. This will also pose a serious challenge to the macro policy goal of 'employment first'," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that the government would prevent large-scale layoffs, Chinese state television reported.

China's central bank has taken steps to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity. It has also said it will provide special funds for banks to lend to businesses.

Analysts at Citi said they expect growth to slow significantly despite expectations of more proactive fiscal policy and more accommodative monetary policy.

"Assuming the virus is contained by the end of March, we revise down our 20Q1 GDP growth forecast considerably to 3.6 per cent and the annual growth modestly to 5.3 per cent", Citi analysts said in a note. Citi previously forecast first-quarter growth of 4.8 per cent and full-year growth of 5.5 per cent.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China says overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

China says Taiwan drills are meant to hone combat capabilities

Philippines' trade deficit narrows to six-month low in Dec

Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears

Australian business conditions, confidence stay lacklustre in Jan

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 10:53 AM
Real Estate

More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise for this year

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the first sales exercise of the...

Feb 11, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

China says overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] China's overall long-term jobs situation is stable despite the coronavirus outbreak, and specific measures...

Feb 11, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

VISITOR arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after...

Feb 11, 2020 10:11 AM
Government & Economy

China says Taiwan drills are meant to hone combat capabilities

[TAIPEI] A second day of drills by China's military close to Taiwan were aimed at improving combat capabilities, the...

Feb 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines' trade deficit narrows to six-month low in Dec

[MANILA] The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to its lowest level in six months in December, due to a surge in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly