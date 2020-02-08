Coronavirus death toll soars to 717: official

The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 717 on Saturday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

[BEIJING] The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 717 on Saturday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

The toll is now higher than that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) virus, which left nearly 650 people dead in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,841 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

AFP