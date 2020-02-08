You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus death toll soars to 717: official

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 7:10 AM

nz_ambulance_080220.jpg
The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 717 on Saturday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 717 on Saturday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

The toll is now higher than that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) virus, which left nearly 650 people dead in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,841 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

AFP

Government & Economy

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses White House job

New coronavirus infected 40 staff in single Wuhan hospital: study

US offers US$100m to China, others to fight coronavirus

Trump's election trump card: a healthy economy

SMEs adding skilled jobs for locals: ESG

Singapore raises risk alert for novel coronavirus to Orange

BREAKING

Feb 8, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses White House job

[WASHINGTON] A US Army officer who testified at the hearings in the House of Representatives which led to the...

Feb 8, 2020 06:59 AM
Life & Culture

Global warming to blame for hottest day in Argentine Antarctica

[BUENOS AIRES] Global warming is to blame for Argentine Antarctica recording its hottest day since readings began,...

Feb 8, 2020 06:56 AM
Life & Culture

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

[LONDON] Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as...

Feb 8, 2020 06:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Construction costs of Canada pipeline to Pacific soar

[OTTAWA] The cost of constructing a government-owned pipeline to the Pacific coast that would open new overseas...

Feb 8, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

Renault to halt output at South Korean unit due to China supply disruptions

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault said on Friday its South Korean subsidiary RSM would suspend production at its Busan...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly