Coronavirus: Employers who don't implement telecommuting risk committing offence

IT WILL soon be an offence for employers to not implement telecommuting measures if the nature of the jobs in their business allows for it. This is among the new regulations announced by a multi-ministry task force set up to deal with the novel coronavirus.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Tuesday evening: "Employers must allow their employees to work from home as far as reasonably practicable. This applies to all workplaces regardless of size, and it should be for all times, all days, and not sometimes, some days."

She was speaking to reporters in a virtual briefing held via video conferencing in a bid to practise safe distancing. It was the first such briefing by the multi-ministry task force since it was set up.

She said the public service has taken the lead, and agencies such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Infocomm Development Media Authority have achieved telecommuting rates of 90 per cent. Some private-sector companies have also achieved high levels of telecommuting, Mrs Teo said; at Bloomberg, the rate is 80 per cent.

However, based on her ministry's inspection and observations, only 40 per cent of companies in the Central Business District have allowed telecommuting, she said.

To ensure compliance, she said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will increase its enforcement strength five-fold; well above 100 enforcement officers will fan out across different parts of Singapore.

To help companies to implement telecommuting, the Work Life Grant will be enhanced, and companies that need help implementing telecommuting can consider approaching the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, the Employment and Employability Institute or the Singapore National Employers Federation.

Companies that cannot do so, such as those in the manufacturing sector, must implement safe distancing among workers as well as with their customers. They should also stagger arrival and departure hours for employees, she added.

The government will amend its regulations to sharpen the enforcement of these measures, she said; more details will be announced later.

In severe cases, companies that persistently refuse to implement telecommuting measures may be issued a Stop Work Order or handed a fine.

"We must look at safe distancing at the workplace as something that helps the employers," Mrs Teo said. She said a transmission that occurs at the workplace could put that business out of action for a while.

Meanwhile, Gan Kim Yong, Health Minister and co-chair of a multi-ministry task force, said at the same briefing that the Ministry of Helath (MOH) will introduce a time-limited and exceptional extension of the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidy for chronic ailments and MediSave for the regular follow-up of seven chronic conditions through video consultation. This move is also in support of the safe distancing measures the Multi-Ministry Taskforce has implemented.

Singapore implemented its strictest safe distancing measures yet on Friday, closing all bars and entertainment venues, but the Republic has nonetheless recorded a rise in the number of local transmission cases in recent days.

On Tuesday, Singapore logged 47 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 16 were imported.

Of the 31 locally transmitted cases, 13 were linked to clusters or other individuals; 18 were unlinked.

This is a reversal of the earlier trend, in which there was an increase in number of imported cases when more Singaporeans returned home from abroad.

Lawrence Wong, National Development Minister and co-chair of the multi-ministry task force, noted that the number of returnees from the United States and the United Kingdom now number about 300 daily, down from the 1,200 a week ago.

In all, there are about 1,500 people returning from all parts of the world every day, and all of them have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice upon arriving.

Mr Wong said the number of returnees is tapering off, which is why the number of imported cases is coming down.

The focus now, he said, is on locally transmitted cases, and unlinked cases are of particular concern.

Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, said the unlinked cases are a result of exposure that occured before the safe distancing measures were implemented on Friday. He added that these individuals were exposed to those who persist on maintaining their level of social activity despite advisories against it.