Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday (Sept 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,627.
They included one imported case, a work permit holder who returned from India on Sept 10.
She had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the...
