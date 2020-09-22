You are here

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 3:43 PM
UPDATED Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 11:06 PM

af_sg-covid_220920.jpg
There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,627.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday (Sept 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,627.

They included one imported case, a work permit holder who returned from India on Sept 10.

She had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the...

