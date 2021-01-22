You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 7:00 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

CHINESE New Year company gatherings will not be allowed this year as workplace safe management measures (SMMs) remain unchanged for the time being.

The Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation said in a joint media release on Friday...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Economic and social benefits of RTS Link to be 'significant', says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore to build ecosystem of venture studios: DPM Heng

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Bond movie 'No Time To Die' delayed again by pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 06:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX H1 net profit up 12% on higher revenue from all three businesses

THE Singapore Exchange on Friday posted a net profit of S$239.8 million for the half year ended Dec 31, 2020, up 12...

Jan 22, 2021 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

CAPITALAND announced in its profit guidance on Friday that it is expecting to report a loss for the full year ended...

Jan 22, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 22, 2021 06:26 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

ONE of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccine shipments has been delayed, which Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said was to be...

Jan 22, 2021 06:13 PM
Stocks

Majority STI constituents in the red; index down 0.44% over the week

SINGAPORE shares declined after a few days of registering gains, with the market barometer Straits Times Index (STI...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Sales of HDB resale flats hit eight-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for