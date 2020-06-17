Cost of Covid-19 tests to be waived for S'poreans, PRs who left S'pore before March 27 travel advisory

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans and permanent residents who left Singapore before an advisory against travelling out of the country was issued on March 27 and who are returning in the near future will not have to pay for their Covid-19 tests.
But this holds only if they enter Singapore by Aug 31...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes