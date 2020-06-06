Costs of safe management measures will pay off: Chan Chun Sing

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IMPLEMENTING safe management measures at the workplace will incur some added costs and inconvenience for businesses, but it will pay off in the long run and speed up the reopening of the rest of the economy, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Friday.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes