You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Court rules against Sri Lanka president, impeachment edges closer

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 11:24 PM

doc736ggrrh2fkgv3eckzg_doc72ztnt8kytf14acz8mk.jpg
The seven-judge bench unanimously agreed that Mr Sirisena violated the constitution when he dissolved parliament last month and called a snap election nearly two years ahead of schedule.
REUTERS

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's Supreme Court opened the way for potential impeachment proceedings against the president on Thursday, ruling that he broke the law by dissolving parliament last month.

The verdict is a major blow to Maithripala Sirisena, seven weeks into a political crisis in the Indian Ocean island nation that has sparked alarm abroad and concern over its finances.

The seven-judge bench unanimously agreed that Mr Sirisena violated the constitution when he dissolved parliament last month and called a snap election nearly two years ahead of schedule.

"I make order that the November 9 Gazette (decree) sacking parliament... has no force or effect in law and declare its operation illegal," Chief Justice Nalin Perera said as he delivered the landmark judgement to a packed courtroom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party had said it would await the outcome of Thursday's decision before deciding whether to open impeachment proceedings.

Mr Sirisena triggered the unprecedented political crisis on October 26 when he fired Mr Wickremesinghe and appointed contentious former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse in his place.

There was no immediate comment from either Mr Sirisena or Mr Rajapakse. However, Mr Rajapakse's legislator son, Namal, told reporters outside the court house that they did not agree with the verdict.

"We do not agree with the decision of the court, but we do not have a higher court to appeal to," he said.

The leftist JVP, or the People's Liberation Front, said the sacking of the prime minister in October was a "coup orchestrated by Mr Sirisena and Mr Rajapakse" and called for a resolution in parliament to bring them to justice.

"This first thing this (restored) parliament should is to investigate the coup and bring both the president and his illegal prime minister to justice," JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

Mr Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) welcomed the verdict as a victory for democracy.

"As a country we have to be joyful that we have an independent judiciary that acted as a check on an errant executive," UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa said.

Mr Sirisena dissolved parliament on November 9 when Mr Rajapakse, the man he appointed as prime minister, was unable to prove a majority in the 225-member assembly.

Constitutional provisions were clear that he could not dissolve the legislature until it completes four and a half years out of its five-year term, which ends in August 2020.

Four days later after parliament was sacked, the Supreme Court issued an interim ruling suspending Mr Sirisena's decree and restoring parliament, which almost immediately passed a no-confidence motion against Mr Rajapakse, the purported premier.

Mr Wickremesinghe's party and their allies command a majority in parliament.

On Wednesday, the legislature voted overwhelmingly to demand the reinstatement of Mr Wickremesinghe with the power struggle just weeks away from a government shutdown.

Members of Mr Wickremesinghe's party and their allies voted 117-0 asking Mr Sirisena to reverse his October 26 dismissal of his former ally.

However, Mr Sirisena has vowed he will not reinstate Mr Wickremesinghe.

Courts have also prevented Mr Rajapakse and his disputed Cabinet exercising power until they can prove their legitimacy. A hearing by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday was put off until January 16.

Former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake said the entire public sector will come to a complete standstill from January 1 in the absence of a budget for the New Year.

Officials have expressed similar fears and urged Mr Sirisena to resolve the crisis urgently. Sri Lanka's credit ratings have already been cut.

AFP

Government & Economy

ECB still sees balanced economic outlook, but downside risk more prominent

US weekly jobless claims near 49-year low; import prices fall

End to crisis-fighting era as ECB shuts off stimulus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Ministers push Theresa May to test different Brexits before Christmas

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

ports.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

doc736b62g6c3n1ed0vt8zq_doc732qqazdio1rujw8992.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening