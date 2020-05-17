Covid-19: 1 new cluster found; 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas Dormitory among 4 Singaporean cases confirmed

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total count to 28,038.
Of the new cases, four were Singaporeans, including a 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas dormitory. The dormitory has been linked to 452 cases so far...
