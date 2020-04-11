You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Covid-19: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 12:26 PM

nz_changiairport_110461.jpg
A total of 699 Singapore citizens and residents who are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have safely returned from India to Singapore amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN/FACEBOOK

[SINGAPORE] A total of 699 Singapore citizens and residents who are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have safely returned from India to Singapore amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release on Saturday, MFA said the Singapore citizens and residents returned home on Friday and Saturday.

"Due to the national lockdown across India, many of them had to travel from surrounding states to reach the airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai where the chartered flights operated.

"The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, Singapore Consulate-General in Mumbai, and the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai coordinated the evacuation and ground operations in India," the statement said.

It expressed gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating the safe return of the Singapore residents.

SEE ALSO

Italy extends lockdown to May in signal to European business

The returning passengers will serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated Stay-Home Notice facilities upon arrival in Singapore, the statement added.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Italy extends lockdown to May in signal to European business

The Philippines bars doctors from going abroad to boost health force

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

Trump orders US govt to help Italy in coronavirus fight

Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit US

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 11, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Italy extends lockdown to May in signal to European business

[ROME] Italy extended a national lockdown until May 3, rejecting calls by business leaders to allow a gradual...

Apr 11, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

The Philippines bars doctors from going abroad to boost health force

[THE PHILIPPINES] The Philippines has temporarily barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for...

Apr 11, 2020 11:47 AM
Transport

Vietnamese airlines to resume domestic flights from Thursday

[HANOI] Vietnam's Bamboo Airways and VietJet Air will resume domestic flights from Thursday after the expiry of a...

Apr 11, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Drowned out by pandemic, a muted victory for Joe Biden

[WASHINGTON] Barack Obama celebrated the kickoff of his "historic" White House challenge before thousands of...

Apr 11, 2020 10:12 AM
Government & Economy

Trump orders US govt to help Italy in coronavirus fight

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top US administration officials to help Italy in fighting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.