Covid-19: All public libraries to close from April 7

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 2:40 PM

[SINGAPORE] All 25 public libraries will be closed from next Tuesday till May 4 owing to coronavirus pandemic, the National Library Board (NLB) announced on Saturday.

The National Archives of Singapore building and the Former Ford Factory will be also be closed during the same duration.

The move by the NLB comes after the government imposed stricter measures on Friday to stem the spike in local coronavirus cases. The new measures include the shutting down of all workplaces - except for those providing essential services - and schools as part of a month-long "circuit breaker".

The tightened measures come amid a rise in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases, local transmissions and clusters in Singapore.

The Republic reported 65 new infections on Friday, taking the total to 1,114 cases. The country also announced its sixth death from the coronavirus, an 88-year-old Singapore permanent resident, on Saturday.

All on-site services, including book drops and reservation lockers, will be temporarily unavailable. Loan expiry dates will be extended until three weeks after NLB facilities reopen and no overdue fines will be imposed.

The NLB's digital services will remain available on their website and mobile application.

Singapore Pools is also suspending all lottery draws, totalisator sales and account betting services. It will shut down its outlets from Tuesday until further notice. This weekend's 4D lottery draws will continue as planned, but subsequent draws will be placed on hold till further notice.

The Toto lottery draw scheduled for Monday will be cancelled. Singapore Pools has urged customers who have placed bets for this draw to hold on to their tickets and said it will provide more information on the refund procedure at a later date.

Singapore Turf Club will also be suspending all Singapore race meetings from Tuesday until May 4, and Singapore Pools will not offer sports betting and wagering until further notice. Prize payment services will remain available until Monday.

Singapore Pool said: "In light of the suspension of retail services, the prize claim period will be extended. More information on the extension will be provided later."

Separately, HSBC Singapore also announced on Saturday that it will close some of its branches from next Thursday till May 4.

The affected branches are: Hillview, Alexandra, Tampines, Suntec City, Holland Village, Jade Centre@Jewel and Collyer Quay.

THE STRAITS TIMES

