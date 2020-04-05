Covid-19: Government to announce additional support measures for businesses and households

ADDITIONAL support measures for businesses and households will be unveiled by the government on Monday to help them cope with the stricter set of safe-distancing measures implemented in view of the potential threat of increasing local transmission of Covid-19.

These measures will be announced in a ministerial statement by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at 2pm on Monday, said a statement by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The full ministerial statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website, www.singaporebudget.gov.sg, after delivery. There will be live broadcast coverage of the ministerial statement on CNA, CNA938 and MeWATCH.

At the same sitting, Parliament will resume debate on the ministerial statement delivered by Mr Heng on March 26. He will round up the debate the following day.