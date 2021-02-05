 Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 11:57 AM

nz_tokyo_050272.jpg
The number of Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped by nine-fold since last summer, coronavirus antibody tests showed, as Japan tries to rein in the country's third and most lethal wave of the pandemic ahead of the Olympics in July.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The number of Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped by nine-fold since last summer, coronavirus antibody tests showed, as Japan tries to rein in the country's third and most lethal wave of the pandemic ahead of the Olympics in July.

Random testing on people in Japan's...

Random testing on people in Japan's...

