Covid-19 temporary relief changes come into effect

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CHANGES to Singapore's Covid-19 temporary relief framework came into force on Wednesday, including greater powers for government-appointed assessors of rental disputes, and a mechanism for paries to certain contracts to obtain relief in the case of delays caused by the pandemic...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes