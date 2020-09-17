Covid-19 test kit launched by local company accelerates diagnosis

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A Covid-19 test kit which greatly reduces the time needed to diagnose a patient was launched by homegrown biotech company Veredus Laboratories on Thursday (Sept 17).
Using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing process, the VereRT Covid-19 PCR Kitmakes it possible to...
