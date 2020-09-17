You are here

Covid-19 test kit launched by local company accelerates diagnosis

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 8:15 PM

yq-verert-17092024.jpg
A Covid-19 test kit which greatly reduces the time needed to diagnose a patient was launched by homegrown biotech company Veredus Laboratories on Thursday (Sept 17).
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] A Covid-19 test kit which greatly reduces the time needed to diagnose a patient was launched by homegrown biotech company Veredus Laboratories on Thursday (Sept 17).

Using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing process, the VereRT Covid-19 PCR Kitmakes it possible to...

