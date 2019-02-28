CPF Board and SIM get new chief executives

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Central Provident Fund Board (CPF Board) and Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) are both getting new chiefs soon.
Augustin Lee, the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), will take over from Ng Chee Peng as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg