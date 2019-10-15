Developers in Singapore moved 1,270 private homes in September 2019, up 13.1 per cent from the 1,123 units they sold in the previous month and also 36.3 per cent higher than the 932 units sold in September 2018.

Stories you might have missed

September private home sales up 13.1% on month to 1,270 units: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,270 private homes in September 2019, up 13.1 per cent from the 1,123 units they sold in the previous month and also 36.3 per cent higher than the 932 units sold in September 2018.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

RedDoorz to add 11 Singapore budget hotels to network by end 2020

THE five-year old hotel management and booking platform operates both franchise and lease models for its hotels in Singapore.

Fintech investments in Singapore climb 69% in first 9 months of 2019: report

FINTECH investments in Singapore for the nine months ended Sept 30 jumped 69 per cent to US$735 million from US$435 million in the same year-ago period, according to research from professional services firm Accenture.

Singapore and China sign bumper number of deals at their top annual bilateral summit

THE substantial number of deals - up from seven signed at least year's talks - could be seen as a sign of a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries, as Singapore transitions to a new political generation.

Designated Singapore banks to offer custody, trading services for China bond market investors

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the People's Bank of China (PBC) will set up a cooperation mechanism to enable designated Singapore and Chinese banks to offer custody and trading services for regional and global investors in China’s bond market, Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index edged down 0.27 per cent or 8.28 points to 3,116.17.