AT a total investment of 24 billion yuan (S$4.65 billion), the 1.12 million square metre (sq m) Raffles City Chongqing is Singapore’s largest single development in China.

South-east Asia a 'goldmine of untapped opportunity', says Grab co-founder

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab’s co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said even while global economic conditions remain gloomy, South-east Asia is still widely considered the region that is bringing the biggest opportunities for continued growth and innovation.

Frasers Property, Hitachi team up to drive digital transformation in Asia-Pac property sector

FRASERS Property Group and Hitachi Asia are investing up to S$50 million each to drive digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific real estate industry over the next five years.

MAS to step up supervision of virtual assets in 'major' undertaking

IT will also use real-time data gathering to boost the regulator's assessment of money laundering and terrorism financing risks for licensed entities that work with digital payment tokens - a class of virtual assets that include bitcoins

Singapore property buyers increasingly taking 'wait-and-see' approach: poll

THIS cautious mentality was seen in its property purchase intent index – which measures the likelihood of respondents buying a Singapore property in the next six months.

Corporate earnings

Qian Hu posts 72% rise in Q3 net profit to S$301,000

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.6% on Wednesday after strong Q3 US bank earnings

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened the day 0.4 per cent higher and built on early gains to finish at 3,134.71