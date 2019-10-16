You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 6:30 PM

AT a total investment of 24 billion yuan (S$4.65 billion), the 1.12 million square metre (sq m) Raffles City Chongqing is Singapore’s largest single development in China.
Shopping mall Raffles City Chongqing in China officially launched

South-east Asia a 'goldmine of untapped opportunity', says Grab co-founder

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab’s co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said even while global economic conditions remain gloomy, South-east Asia is still widely considered the region that is bringing the biggest opportunities for continued growth and innovation.

Frasers Property, Hitachi team up to drive digital transformation in Asia-Pac property sector

FRASERS Property Group and Hitachi Asia are investing up to S$50 million each to drive digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific real estate industry over the next five years.

MAS to step up supervision of virtual assets in 'major' undertaking

IT will also use real-time data gathering to boost the regulator's assessment of money laundering and terrorism financing risks for licensed entities that work with digital payment tokens - a class of virtual assets that include bitcoins 

Singapore property buyers increasingly taking 'wait-and-see' approach: poll

THIS cautious mentality was seen in its property purchase intent index – which measures the likelihood of respondents buying a Singapore property in the next six months. 

Qian Hu posts 72% rise in Q3 net profit to S$301,000

Singapore shares gain 0.6% on Wednesday after strong Q3 US bank earnings

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened the day 0.4 per cent higher and built on early gains to finish at 3,134.71 

 

 

MAS to step up supervision of virtual assets in 'major' undertaking

Indonesia and South Korea move closer to signing bilateral trade deal

Moving factories out of China is a very slow process: IIF

Hong Kong leader moves to ease housing woes, says city in recession

China's GDP growth slows to 6% in third quarter: AFP poll

Hong Kong leader abandons policy speech after lawmakers' heckles

