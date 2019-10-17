Stories you might have missed

Regulators float licences for local 5G networks, on top of national systems

NOW up for grabs: the rights to operate up to two localised 5G networks, which could serve hot spots - such as laboratories or smart factories - on top of the two nationwide networks proposed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a public consultation in May.

Singapore hospitality deals hit record S$2.8b in Q3: Colliers

THIS was six times that of the previous quarter and 19 times that of the previous year, and comes on the back of significant transactions such as Bay Hotel, Mandarin Orchard and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

Singapore's September non-oil exports continue falling streak with 8.1% drop

SINGAPORE’S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued to fall in September, mainly due to lower exports to Europe, the United States and Japan, but showed a slight improvement over August and the five months of double-digit declines before that.

SAP unveils Singapore data centre to support e-commerce businesses

SINGAPORE was selected to host SAP's data centre due to its geopolitical stability and its adherence to data privacy, and will be the default data centre for customers in South-east Asia and India, said SAP.

Type of housing Singaporean parents own can impact children's future economic status: NUS

ACCORDING to the study, children from low-income families, defined as those with parents in the bottom 60th percentile nationally, show upward mobility in housing wealth, mainly due to Singapore schools being located close to HDB towns.

The STI today

Singapore shares skid 0.3% on Brexit woes, US-China worries

THE Straits Times Index (STI) trended lower as the session went on, ending at 3,126.14, a fall of 8.57 points or 0.3 per cent.