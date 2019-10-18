Investment risk for 5G is expected to be contained over the next 18 months, despite raised competition from the Singapore government’s decision to award licences to operate up to four such mobile networks, double the two initially planned.

INVESTMENT risk for 5G is expected to be contained over the next 18 months, despite raised competition from the Singapore government’s decision to award licences to operate up to four such mobile networks, double the two initially planned.

honestbee makes management changes, eyes co-working play

HONESTBEE has promoted its chief of staff Varian Lim to be its new chief operating officer (COO), the distressed grocery startup announced on Friday.

YouTrip obtains Mastercard licence to issue own cards

BEING its own card issuer also allows YouTrip to setup a more robust payment security setup ahead of the Payment Services Act, which takes effect in early 2020.

Q&M Dental opens Singapore's first private dentistry college, launches scholarships

THE Q&M College of Dentistry's two-year graduate diploma course in clinical dentistry comprises nine modules covering courses including patient management and ethics in dentistry, orthodontics and implant dentistry.

Singapore keeps top spot in Asia for protection of intellectual property rights

SINGAPORE comes in behind other IP powerhouses such as Finland (1st), Switzerland (2nd) and New Zealand (3rd), according to this year's International Property Rights Index (IPRI), released on Friday.

Singapore shares extend losses on Friday but end little moved on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened 0.1 per cent lower, and built on losses during the session to close at 3,114.16, skidding 11.98 points or 0.4 per cent.